Encounter Breaks out Between Militants, Security Forces in Jammu & Kashmir

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Malbagh area in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, police said.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in the Malbagh area, near Habak Crossing, following information about presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions. No casualties have been reported in the operation so far.