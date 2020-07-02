INDIA

Encounter Breaks out Between Militants, Security Forces in Jammu & Kashmir

Police said a search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions, adding no casualties have been reported so far.

  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 11:17 PM IST
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Malbagh area in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, police said.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in the Malbagh area, near Habak Crossing, following information about presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions. No casualties have been reported in the operation so far.

