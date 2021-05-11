india

1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces in J&K's Anantnag

Representative photo.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces. There are no reports of any casualties so far, he said.

first published:May 11, 2021, 08:36 IST