CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra#Parliament
Home» News» India» Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla
1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore.

Two militants were believed to be trapped inside the cordoned area, the official said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions, which was retaliated. Two militants were believed to be trapped inside the cordoned area, the official said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 23, 2021, 02:45 IST