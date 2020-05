Encounter Breaks Out between Security Forces and Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Saturday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details are awaited, he added.

