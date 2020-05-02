Encounter Breaks Out between Security Forces and Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Saturday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
Image for representation. (File photo: AP)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Saturday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.
The exchange of firing was going on and further details are awaited, he added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Suits Up For Niece Zayn's Debut In Mrs Serial Killer; Ira Posts Adorable Family Pic
- Hrithik Roshan Pens Emotional Note To Rishi Kapoor: You Gave Me Strength At My Weakest Moments
- 'Alcohol Can Kill Coronavirus': Cong MLA's Bizarre Bid to Reopen Booze Shops in Rajasthan
- 'Winter is Coming': This Doctor Referred to Game of Thrones to Give Scary Covid-19 Prediction
- Industry Dialogue: COVID Disruption is Proof That We Need to be Serious About 5G Networks in India