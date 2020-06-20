Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Militants in J&K's Kulgam District

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Likhdipora area of Kulgam in South Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches of the area, the hiding militants fired at them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

The gunfight is going on and further details are awaited, he added.