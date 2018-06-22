GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Civilians, Policeman Injured in Ongoing Encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Security forces launched a search operation after receiving intelligence inputs.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
Image for Representation (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Several civilians and a policeman were injured as an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

Clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.

Security forces used force on protestors and several civilians and a policeman have suffered injuries, the official said.

The gunfight was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

