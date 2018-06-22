English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Civilians, Policeman Injured in Ongoing Encounter in J&K's Anantnag
Security forces launched a search operation after receiving intelligence inputs.
Image for Representation (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Several civilians and a policeman were injured as an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
Clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.
Security forces used force on protestors and several civilians and a policeman have suffered injuries, the official said.
The gunfight was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
Also Watch
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
Clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.
Security forces used force on protestors and several civilians and a policeman have suffered injuries, the official said.
The gunfight was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
Also Watch
-
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- Amid Romance Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Arrives With Nick Jonas in Mumbai; See Photo
- Did You Know Ranveer Was the First Choice for Sanju? Here is How Ranbir Reacted to It
- Roseanne Spinoff Called The Conners to Air on ABC This Fall Without Roseanne Barr
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister