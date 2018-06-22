Civilians, Policeman Injured in Ongoing Encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Several civilians and a policeman were injured as an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants, a police official said.He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.Clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.Security forces used force on protestors and several civilians and a policeman have suffered injuries, the official said.The gunfight was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.