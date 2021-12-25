CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Christmas#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » India » Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Militants in J-K's Shopian
1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Militants in J-K's Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Ashmuji area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. (Image: PTI/File)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Ashmuji area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. (Image: PTI/File)

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chowgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir, following inputs about the presence of militants there.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chowgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon a search party of the security forces, which retaliated. The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 25, 2021, 08:17 IST