Encounter Breaks Out between Security Forces, Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Kashmir (Image for representation: PTI)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, police said.
He said security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on.
The area has been cordoned off. Further details were awaited.
