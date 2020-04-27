Encounter Breaks Out between Security Forces, Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on.

The area has been cordoned off. Further details were awaited.

