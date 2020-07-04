Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam District

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Arrah area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter, the official said.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited when the last report came in.