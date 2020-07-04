INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam District

Representative image.

Representative image.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Arrah area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
Share this:

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Arrah area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter, the official said.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited when the last report came in.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading