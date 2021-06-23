CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in J&K's Shopian
1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in J&K's Shopian

File Photo of Kashmir

File Photo of Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shirmal area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shirmal area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, he added.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 23, 2021, 17:58 IST