INDIA

1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in J&K's Sopore

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

A police officer said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hardshiva in Sopore area, of north Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police officer said.


He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.

