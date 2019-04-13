SPONSORED BY
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in South Kashmir's Shopian

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2019, 9:50 AM IST
Srinagar: An encounter broke out Saturday between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Gahand area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said, adding the exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited.
