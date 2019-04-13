English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in South Kashmir's Shopian
Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Gahand area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning.
Representative image.
Loading...
Srinagar: An encounter broke out Saturday between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Gahand area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said, adding the exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited.
Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Gahand area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said, adding the exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amber Heard Claims Ex-husband Johnny Depp Threatened to Kill Her
- Indians Love Jon Snow and GoT: Insta Data Reveals India Most Excited for Finale in Asia
- Modi Biopic an Inspiring Story, Not Political Propaganda: Producer to SC
- Instagram Couple Gets a Thumbs Down For 'Dangerous' and 'Pointless' Infinity Pool Photo
- PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, Whines About Having to Follow Indian Laws
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results