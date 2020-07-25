Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants on Outskirts of Srinagar
An Indian paramilitary soldier orders a Kashmiri to open his jacket before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, . The beautiful Himalayan valley is flooded with soldiers and roadblocks of razor wire. The image was part of a series of photographs by Associated Press photographers which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. He said the exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited.