CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Jammu
1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Jammu

PTI

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 08:29 IST

Jammu, India

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area(Representative Image: IANS)

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area(Representative Image: IANS)

The gunfight erupted around 7.30 am and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sidhra area here early Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The gunfight erupted around 7.30 am and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists, he said.

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. encounter
  2. jammu
  3. jammu and kashmir
first published:December 28, 2022, 08:29 IST
last updated:December 28, 2022, 08:29 IST
Read More