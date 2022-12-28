Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Jammu

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sidhra area here early Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The gunfight erupted around 7.30 am and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists, he said.

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

