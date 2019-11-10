Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in J&K's Bandipora
Representative image
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Sunday, said officials.
The gunfight started when security forces launched a search operation in Lawdara village following specific information about the presence of some terrorists, the officials said.
They said the hiding ultras opened fire on the security personnel who retaliated.
The gunfight is going on when last reports came in, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.
