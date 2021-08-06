Encounter Breaks Out in J-K's Rajouri

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

“It is a group of three to four terrorists of which two are foreign terrorists," Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, said, adding that “we feel they have moved from Kashmir to this side".

Security forces were tracking a group of militants in the forest belts of the district for the past one month through digital surveillance, he said.

“Today, we got inputs from Thanamandi and contact was established with the terrorists, resulting in an encounter in the forest belt," Singh said.

The operation was going on when the reports last came in, the officials said.

Rajouri SP Sheema Nabi Qasba, who is supervising the operation, confirmed that there was exchange of fire.

