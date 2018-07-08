GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Encounter Breaks Out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara District

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area in Handwara in the north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Updated:July 8, 2018, 11:55 PM IST
(Representative image: PTI)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir late Sunday evening, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area in Handwara in the north Kashmir's Kupwara district, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the security forces. The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in, the official said. PTI SSB

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
