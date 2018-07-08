Encounter Breaks Out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara District

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir late Sunday evening, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area in Handwara in the north Kashmir's Kupwara district, a police official said.He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the security forces. The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in, the official said. PTI SSB