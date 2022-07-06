Two Terrorists Surrender on Appeal of Parents During Encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Two local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and police after an encounter started at Hadigam area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Wednesday

Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter that two terrorist surrendered during the encounter, adding that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

“During the #encounter, 02 local terrorists #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” the tweet read.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The security forces had cordoned off the area where terrorists were hiding and started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

