1-min read

Encounter Breaks Out in Kashmir's Shopian District

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
Encounter Breaks Out in Kashmir's Shopian District
Image for representation.

Jammu: An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

