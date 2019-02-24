English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Senior Cop, Militant Killed as Encounter Breaks Out in South Kashmir's Kulgam
The encounter is still going on and the forces suspect at least two more militants are still trapped.
Image for Representation
Loading...
New Delhi: A police officer has been killed in the ongoing gun-fight between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. DSP Aman Thakur had received a bullet injury on his head and succumbed later. According to police, one militant has been killed so far, while as at least two more are believed to be trapped.
Another army officer, two soldiers and two civilians have reportedly been injured.
The joint team of Army, CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a cordon-and-search operation in Turigam village of Kulgam after receiving inputs of presence of militants in the area.
The militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.
The encounter is still going on and the forces suspect at least two more militants are still trapped.
According to sources, more reinforcements have been rushed to the spot.
Meanwhile, people from adjacent villages are reportedly trying to reach the encounter site.
(With inputs from PTI)
Another army officer, two soldiers and two civilians have reportedly been injured.
The joint team of Army, CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a cordon-and-search operation in Turigam village of Kulgam after receiving inputs of presence of militants in the area.
The militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.
The encounter is still going on and the forces suspect at least two more militants are still trapped.
According to sources, more reinforcements have been rushed to the spot.
Meanwhile, people from adjacent villages are reportedly trying to reach the encounter site.
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha, Four Others Booked for Allegedly Cheating an Event Organiser of Rs 32 Lakh
- Barack Obama Sports Bomber Jacket Emblazoned With '44' & Twitter Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Kishan, Iyer & Pandey Score Blistering Centuries
- Man Utd Aim to Dent Liverpool Title Dream and Boost Top-four Hopes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results