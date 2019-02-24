Senior Cop, Militant Killed as Encounter Breaks Out in South Kashmir's Kulgam

A police officer has been killed in the ongoing gun-fight between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. DSP Aman Thakur had received a bullet injury on his head and succumbed later. According to police, one militant has been killed so far, while as at least two more are believed to be trapped.Another army officer, two soldiers and two civilians have reportedly been injured.The joint team of Army, CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a cordon-and-search operation in Turigam village of Kulgam after receiving inputs of presence of militants in the area.The militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.The encounter is still going on and the forces suspect at least two more militants are still trapped.According to sources, more reinforcements have been rushed to the spot.Meanwhile, people from adjacent villages are reportedly trying to reach the encounter site.