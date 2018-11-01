Two Militants Killed After Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Budgam

Two militants have been killed in an encounter that broke out in wee hours of Thursday morning. A cordon and search operation was launched by a team of police and security forces based on specific intelligence inputs, the police said.The militants, who were hiding in a residential house, fired on the security forces during the search operation. "The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," the police said. The identities of the slain militants are yet to be ascertained.According to police, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the instant matter.This encounter has happened two days after two militants, including the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, were killed by security forces Tuesday following a day-long encounter at Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.