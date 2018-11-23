Militant Wanted for Shujaat Bukhari's Murder Among 6 Killed in Anantnag Encounter

Six militants were on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.An army official said an exchange of fire between security forces and militants began in the early hours in Bijbehara area of the district.Six militants were killed in the operation and weapons were recovered from the spot, he said.As per ANI report, the 6 militants neutralised in Anantnag encounter have been identified as Azad Malik, Unais Shafi, Shahid Bashir, Basit Ishtiyaq, Aqib Najar and Firdous Najar.Out of those killed, Azad Malik was wanted in journalist Shujaat Bukhari's murder case, too.