Encounter Underway Between Militants, Security Forces in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district Sunday morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter.

The exchange of fire was going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

