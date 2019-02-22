LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Encounter Underway Between Security Forces and Militants in J&K's Baramulla

A search operation in Sopore township in Baramulla district turned into an encounter after militants fired at the search party, who then returned fire.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore township of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday morning, police said.

Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore, they said.

A senior official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the search party of the security men, who then returned fire.

The exchange of fire was on and further details were awaited, he added.
