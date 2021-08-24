CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Bollywood
Home » News » India » Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants in Baramulla; One Dead
1-MIN READ

Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants in Baramulla; One Dead

One militant has been gunned down during the encounter. (Representational pic/PTI)

One militant has been gunned down during the encounter. (Representational pic/PTI)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late Monday night following information about the presence of militants there.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late Monday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the ultras opened fire on the security forces' positions. There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

However, one militant has been gunned down.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 24, 2021, 07:20 IST