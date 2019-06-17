English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants in J&K’s Anantnag, No Reports of Casualties Yet
The forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in Achabal area of the South Kashmir district.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a police official said.
Acting on credible inputs about the presence of militants in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there on Monday morning, the official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.
The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said. There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
