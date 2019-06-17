Take the pledge to vote

Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants in J&K’s Anantnag, No Reports of Casualties Yet

The forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in Achabal area of the South Kashmir district.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants in J&K's Anantnag, No Reports of Casualties Yet
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a police official said.

Acting on credible inputs about the presence of militants in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there on Monday morning, the official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said. There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

