india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants in J&K's Shopian
1-MIN READ

Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants in J&K's Shopian

Representational image.

Representational image.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ganovpora village of Shopian district following a tip.

An encounter is underway between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday afternoon. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ganovpora village of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated. No casualties have been reported so far in the operation, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 28, 2021, 16:24 IST