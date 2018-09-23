GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Encounter Underway Between Terrorists and Security Forces in J&K, One Militant Killed

The operation was launched after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Updated:September 23, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
Image for representation only. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Sunday between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, killing a militant in the gunfight.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police official said.

He said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.
The encounter broke out after militants fired upon the forces, the police said.

The encounter is on and further details are being collected, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)
