English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Encounter Underway Between Terrorists and Security Forces in J&K, One Militant Killed
The operation was launched after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Image for representation only. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Sunday between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, killing a militant in the gunfight.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police official said.
He said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.
The encounter broke out after militants fired upon the forces, the police said.
The encounter is on and further details are being collected, the police added.
(With PTI inputs)
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police official said.
He said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.
The encounter broke out after militants fired upon the forces, the police said.
The encounter is on and further details are being collected, the police added.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Smashes First List A Century for Mumbai
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kappor's Film Gains Momentum
- Rudaali to Daman: Kalpana Lajmi's Films Preceded Their Time
- 'Welcome back': Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United for First Time Since Brain Operation
- Apple iPhone XS Max Review: The Best iPhone, Ever. Period.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...