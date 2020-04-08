Encounter Underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, Militants Trapped
A group of militants was trapped in the Cordon which was laid by the security forces on Tuesday evening.
Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Kashmir (Image for representation: PTI)
Jammu: An encounter started in Armpora Sopore in north Kashmir early on Wednesday.
A group of militants was trapped in the Cordon which was laid by the security forces Tuesday evening.
Details to follow
