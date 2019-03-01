English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Encounter Underway in Kupwara District J&K
A search operation in Bagabund area of Kupwara turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Friday between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated.
There were no reports of any casualties so far in the operation, the officials said
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated.
There were no reports of any casualties so far in the operation, the officials said
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dark Phoenix Trailer: Sophie Turner's Jean Grey is Torn Between X-Men and New Powers
- Ed Sheeran Marries Childhood Sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a Secret Ceremony: Reports
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Are These Redefining Affordable Android Smartphones?
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Review: The Brilliant Air Purifier Adds a Cool Quotient With Heating
- Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results