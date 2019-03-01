LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Encounter Underway in Kupwara District J&K

A search operation in Bagabund area of Kupwara turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2019, 7:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Encounter Underway in Kupwara District J&K
Image for representation.
Loading...
Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Friday between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far in the operation, the officials said
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram