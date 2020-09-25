Encourage Indian Firms to Replicate Imported Goods, Use Bull Power to Generate Energy: Manmohan Vaidya

While sharing his views on a 'self-reliant Haryana', Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sah sarkaryavah (joint general secretary) Manmohan Vaidya emphasised on the need to make a list of products imported from a foreign country, for instance China, and encourage a challenge or contest among innovators to replicate the items for a step towards a self-reliant India.

He was speaking at the webinar events titled 'Swadeshi Swavlamban se Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Arth evam Rozgar Srijak Samman Karyakram', organised by Haryana State Higher Education Board and Swadeshi Swavlamban Nyas.

Vaidya said “cut-throat competition” and “survival of the fittest” are not Indian values, and gave the example of the ubuntu philosophy in Africa, which means, "I am because you are."

“The concepts like cut-throat competition, survival of the fittest are not in line with Indian values. We are dharmic in our thoughts...that takes everyone along,” he said.

There is a Bharatiya audyogik (industrial) group in Rajkot accepting challenges of replicating or preparing the products made in foreign countries, Vaidya said. “There was a list of products imported from foreign countries that was offered to the Rajkot group. They were asked how many could they replicate or prepare here. The members saw the list and picked some. The products were as good as the original and they got orders from others,” he said. “People in Rajkot might not be highly educated but their minds work like that of engineers. Similarly, if such challenges are posed, then we can see what kind of products we get from China, and a list can be prepared...a challenge can be thrown to replicate, prepare the products. For such an approach, we need convenience and facilities and move towards atma nirbharta (self-reliance).”

Making another point for a self-reliant Haryana, Vaidya said, “Today there are many cow-protection laws, there is no slaughter of cows, and we use its milk. But what about the bulls? The bulls are not used and we see them roam in the markets. They can’t be killed nor do they have much relevance in farming or fields, so we can make use of bull power for urja (energy) creation. Bull power is like horsepower and there should be innovation, challenges in this direction of energy and power generation.”

He proposed a challenge of attaching gears to the bull to create revolutions per minute (RPM) as used in hydropower dynamo, turbine and other innovations.

Vaidya also emphasised that the educated in India want jobs and do not have an entrepreneurial streak. “The educated in India want jobs, as I have seen, but have not shown any inclination towards enterprising thoughts. Education should emphasise on instilling entrepreneurship. There should be ease of doing business and bureaucratic hurdles should be removed. Make one window for any work to start a business and use digital support. Loans should be made easy,” he said.

Vaidya spoke on design training being an important component for giving a product good value. He also advised that tourism in Haryana should be made more than just a travel experience by linking it to heritage and civilisation with spots like Kurukshetra and Saraswati river.

In order to help the 'one nation, one market' policy with the passage of three farm bills, Vaidya said apps can be developed to locate the demand for a product, among other things.

Earning money is not the same as self-reliance, the RSS leader said. “Financial sufficiency and self-reliance are distinct and different from each other. Atma and Swa are important in atmanirbhar and swadeshi,” he said. He also drew a comparison between the way wealth is created in Western countries and India, and said that foreign powers developed colonies on other lands and built themselves on the foundation of exploitation whereas Indians go for trade or work. "We Indians did not plunder foreign lands, did not convert or enslave anyone. We created wealth there,” he said.