Encroached Govt Land Worth Rs 100 Crore Freed Near Bhopal Railway Station

Encroached government land measuring 20,000 square feet worth around Rs 100 crore was freed near Bhopal railway station on Saturday, Collector Avinash Lavania said. He said 45 shops built unauthorizedly on the plot were removed by district, civic and police personnel.

Additional Collector Dilip Yadav said those who had set up these structures were also found to be involved in illegal activities and had consistently refused to respond to notices served on them.