Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

End Inhuman Display of Power Towards Vulnerable Sections During Lockdown: Women's Group to Authorities

Security personnel are stopping the poor from stepping out to buy vegetables, beating citizens in minority-dominated areas at ration shops, and ostracising those already at the margins of our society, the group Saheli said.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
End Inhuman Display of Power Towards Vulnerable Sections During Lockdown: Women's Group to Authorities
Representative image.

A women rights group has urged authorities to put an immediate stop to the "ruthless and inhuman" display of power by state agencies towards vulnerable sections of the society during the COVID-19 lockdown and issue orders to this effect.

In a statement, women rights group Saheli said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers and many government officials are issuing statements to create awareness about the virus.

"But unfortunately, their repeated messages on social media talk about 'giving a free hand to law enforcement'", it said.

"On the ground, this has meant a 'free hand' for security personnel to stop the poor from stepping out to buy vegetables, beating citizens in minority dominated areas at ration shops, ostracising and harassing those already at the margins of our society who have, for the last several years, led amazing struggles for their rights as full citizens," the statement said.

"We urge the authorities to put an immediate stop to the ruthless and inhuman display of power by the state agencies, and issue orders to this effect. The government at both the Centre and at state levels, needs to prove that they are the government of all, not just the privileged few," it said.

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 32 lives and infected over 1000 people in the country.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram