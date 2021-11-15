End of Over Six Decades Struggle, Displaced Family Got Land Record in Odisha

The wait for six and a half decades of struggle is finally ending when more than 2,000 families in Odisha, who had been displaced for the Hirakud Dam, get their land record, or Patta soon.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made a major announcement for the displaced families of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh district on Monday.

The Chief Minister announced that 2,000 displaced families of Jharsuguda district to get Patta in the first phase. In the next phase, more than 10,000 displaced people will be provided land for housing. More than 26,561 families of 168 villages had displaced due to the Hirakud dam in 1955. Despite the relentless agitations, they did not get any fruitful results for such a long time.

CM Naveen Pattnaik said: “The long-pending problem of the displaced families due to the Hirakud Dam will be resolved. The State government will provide land for 2,000 families for housing purposes."

One resident Kailash Chandra Pandey said, “Our forefather lost land for the dam. It was a long pending demand. However, the govt has provided a land record for us to build houses. We are happy."

“The State government has given 10 decimal lands for the housing purposes. We are happy and thankful to Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik," said another displaced Abani Sahu. The Chief Minister also distributed BSKY Health Card for the people of Jharsuguda and dedicated various welfare projects worth Rs 312 crore during the function.

Suresh Pujari, MP, Bargarh, said, “The displaced families got justice after 65 years. Near about 14,000 Pattas have prepared for the beneficiaries. The State government should take necessary steps to provide compensation to the beneficiaries who are being deprived of the scheme.” Kishore Mohanty, MLA, Brajarajnagar said, “We will distribute the patta in different Grama Panchayat, soon."

The Hirakud Dam was built across the Mahanadi River, about 15 km from the Sambalpur district of Odisha. It is the longest dam in the world. Behind the dam extends a lake, the dam was completed in 1953 and was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on January 13, 1957.

