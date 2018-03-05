End of Road for Bus Terminus at Delhi's Bikaner House

New Delhi: The Supreme Court may finally put an end to the practice of Rajathan government plying its buses from Bikaner House, near India Gate in New Delhi.Underlining its concerns about the rise in pollution, the top court on Monday asked the Rajasthan government to either justify why its passenger buses should be allowed to originate and terminate from Bikaner House, which is a stone’s throw away from the India Gate, or end this practice from April 1.A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta wondered why the state government should have this privilege when all other bus services otherwise ply from designated places, not within the periphery of the restricted zone around the India Gate.“In view of the pollution in Delhi, we direct that in case the State of Rajasthan does not appear and file a counter affidavit within three weeks, all buses originating from or terminating at Bikaner House, near India Gate, New Delhi are restrained from operating with effect from 1st April, 2018,” ordered the bench.While fixing April 26 as the next date of hearing, the Court said that a copy of its order be sent to the standing counsel for the State of Rajasthan for compliance.The bench was hearing a plea for restraining the Rajasthan government from running passenger buses from Bikaner House, near India Gate in the national capital.Bikaner House is a princely palace under the control of the Rajasthan government. The erstwhile residence of the Maharaja of Bikaner at India Gate hexagon has served as a bus terminal for decades. indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos