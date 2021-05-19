Enforce Lockdown Strictly in Telangana to Avoid Further Extension: DGP To Cops

A day after the Telangana government extending lockdown in the state till May 30 to bring down coronavirus cases and deaths amid a raging second wave, DGP M Mahender Reddy directed the top police brass to strictly implement the restrictions. Speaking to senior officials via videoconferencing, Reddy said the curbs will have to be strictly enforced to ensure the lockdown is not extended further, adding that people should not venture out of their homes unnecessarily.

Stating that people are not using four-hour relaxation from 6 am to 10 am, Reddy said coming out to buy essentials after 8 am is leading to violation of protocols. He asked the police officers to create awareness among people to start early and ensure shops bring down shutters sharp by 10 am, adding only those involved in essential service will be allowed movement after the stipulated time.

The DGP said seniors officers should monitor and implement the lockdown by using sirens and take action against violators. Smooth conduct of the vaccination drive is also a priority, he added.

Reddy said just because petrol pumps have been allowed to remain open, many people are taking their vehicles out after 10am in the name of refueling their cars, adding that nobody should be even in colonies and internal roads.

