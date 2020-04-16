Enforce Mask-wearing, Social Distancing, No Spitting in Public for Covid-19 Lockdown's Success, Says Govt
In her daily briefing to the press, Joint Secretary in the ministry Punya Salila Srivastava said it should be ensured that five or more persons do not assemble at a public place.
A policeman wearing a protective mask santizes his baton as he stands guard during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 15, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
The Union home ministry on Thursday said some rules such as wearing face masks, practising social distancing and no gathering of five or more persons should be strictly enforced at public places in order to ensure that the lockdown clamped to contain the spread of coronavirus is implemented effectively.
Also, no spitting should be practised at public places and workplaces, she said.
Elderly people, those who are not keeping well and those with young children should be encouraged to work from home and temperature screening as well as use of hand sanitisers should be made mandatory at workplaces, Srivastava said.
She added that the sale of liquor, gutkha and tobacco should be banned to ensure that the lockdown is implemented effectively.
