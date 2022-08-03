ED Seals Young Indian Office in Cong-owned National Herald Premises; Cops Stationed Outside Sonia Gandhi’s House | Live Updates

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday temporarily sealed the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi a day after conducting raids in an alleged connection with a money laundering case and instructed that the “premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency”.

The ED issued a statement and said, “Only the young Indian office has been temporarily sealed as there was no one from their side to get the searches conducted. The principal officer Kharge came but left the premises without getting the searches conducted. Summons has been sent to the principal officer (Mallikarjun Kharge) to get the search concluded. As and when the authorized person presents himself for concluding the search, the seal will be lifted.”

The ED raided the newspaper’s Bahadurshah Zafar Marg office and 11 other locations on Tuesday as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, officials said, a week after the agency questioned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. The probe agency has already questioned her MP-son, Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi Police has barricaded the roads near Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road to avoid any protest-like situation by the party workers and deployed additional force outside 10 Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting on ED’s action, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the party will give answers to the probe agency through legal ways. “If there is any reason, it will come out. If you want to do something against anybody you have to inform in advance.”

Hundreds of Congress workers gathered outside the Herald House building and staged protests against the raid.

On Tuesday, Congress dubbed the ED raids as “vendetta politics” and said it will not be cowed by such actions and will continue to expose failures of the government. “The raids on Herald House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg are a part of the continued attack against India’s principal opposition — Indian National Congress. We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi Government. You cannot silence us!,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet. Later, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Kumar Bansal also visited the Herald House in the evening.

Officials had said the searches were carried out under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to “gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds”.

The address is registered in the name of Associated Journals Ltd, which publishes the newspaper.

(with inputs from PTI)

