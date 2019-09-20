Take the pledge to vote

Enforcement Directorate Seizes Rs 32 Lakh, $US 10 Thousand From TMC MP in Delhi

The central agency said searches were launched on Thursday at seven locations in Delhi and Chandigarh including at registered offices of 14 group companies of the Alchemist Group that is 'related to and controlled' by the Rajya Sabha MP.

PTI

September 20, 2019
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has seized cash of Rs 32 lakh and USD 10,000 after it raided the "official residence" of TMC MP K D Singh in Delhi and few other locations as part of a money laundering probe against him and others.

The central agency said searches were launched on Thursday at seven locations in Delhi and Chandigarh including at registered offices of 14 group companies of the Alchemist Group that is "related to and controlled" by the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP).

"During searches, a number of documents reflecting the circular nature of transactions, digital evidences and property documents were seized at the official residence of K D Singh in Delhi and cash of Rs 32 lakh along with foreign exchange worth USD 10,000 was found and seized," the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

It said the official residence of the MP is at Tughlaq Lane, in Lutyens zone of the national capital.

The raids and the latest seizure information come at a time when Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital and has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

Officials had said on Thursday that the raids are being carried out to collect additional evidence in the case booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the MP and others and is linked to an alleged ponzi fraud and housing scam.

