Enforcement Directorate Summons TMC MP, Five Others in Saradha Scam Case

Two businessmen, Sajjan Agarwal and Sandhir Agarwal, East Bengal Football Club official Debabrata Sarkar and Arindam Das, a close aide of Saradha scam mastermind Sudipta Sen, were also summoned.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 11:34 PM IST

Image for representation.
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned six persons, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy and suspended party leader Kunal Ghosh, for interrogation in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, sources said on Monday.

Two businessmen, Sajjan Agarwal and Sandhir Agarwal, East Bengal Football Club official Debabrata Sarkar and Arindam Das, a close aide of Saradha scam mastermind Sudipta Sen, were also summoned, ED sources said.

"Six persons have been summoned to appear. Most of them have been asked to appear within this month," an ED official said without specifying the dates on which they have been asked to appear.

Ghosh was arrested by a special investigation team, led by the then Bidhannagar Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar in November 2013, when he was a Rajya Sabha MP of the TMC.

He was granted bail in 2016 Sarkar was arrested by the CBI in August 2014 and was granted bail 2015.

Das and Sandhir Agarwal were arrested by the CBI for their alleged links in the scam.

Roy, TMC's sitting MP, was reportedly summoned last week by the ED but she did not appear before the agency for interrogation, citing the ongoing Parliament session.

The multi-crore Saradha scam, which came into limelight in 2013, had left thousands of small investors in the lurch.

