ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team England vs Ireland 2nd ODI, Rose Bowl, Southampton – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 1, 2020

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Ireland 2nd ODI | England, coming into the series, have a problem of plenty as far as the white-ball formats are considered. And the captain has already made it clear, that the fringe players will have to come up with something extraordinary to make it to the squad in the future. Though, in what looked like a fresh start, David Willey -- who was overlooked for last year's World Cup winning squad, bagged a fifer, and was instrumental in restricting the opposition under 200. On the other hand, batting looks like a big concern for the Irish side. At one point they were 28/5 and if not for debutant Curtis Campher, the match would have ended a lot earlier. If a couple of batsmen click for Ireland, they certainly seem to have the mettle to beat this England side.England batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the Royal London Series against Ireland after suffering back spasms in training on Wednesday, a statement on England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website said. The Kent batsman has been replaced in the 14-man England ODI squad by Lancashire's Liam Livingstone. Livingstone has represented England in two IT20s and would make his ODI debut if selected in one of the final two matches against Ireland.

ENG vs IRE England vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

Live Telecast on Sony Network

Live Streaming on Sony LIV APP, JioTV

ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

ENG vs IRE England vs Ireland 2nd ODI Match Details

August 1– 6:30 PM IST from Rose Bowl, Southampton

ENG vs IRE England vs Ireland 2nd ODI My Dream11 Team

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow (CAPTAIN), Lorcan Tucker

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Batsmen: Eoin Morgan (VICE CAPTAIN), James Vince, Paul Stirling

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, David Willey, Andy McBrine

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh.

ENG vs IRE Dream11/ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction/ENG vs IRE Dream11 team/ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks/England vs Ireland 2nd ODI/England vs Ireland 2nd ODI live streaming/England vs Ireland 2nd ODI live score/England vs Ireland 2nd ODI scorecard/ENG vs IRE Scorecard/ENG vs IRE live score/Dream11/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips

Follow @CricketNext for more