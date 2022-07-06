Vistara Delhi Flight Suffers Engine Failure After Landing at Airport, Passengers Safe; DGCA Informed

Vistara’s Bangkok-Delhi flight faced a “minor electrical malfunction” when its engine failed to operate after landing at Delhi airport. The incident took place on Tuesday and flight UK-122 landed on a single engine. All passengers are said to be safe. Aviation regulator DGCA was informed about the matter and the plane was towed from the taxiway to the parking bay.

Issuing a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said, “After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 5. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay.”

“The flight UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine. Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing,” it said.

This came at a time when the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline’s planes in the last 18 days. SpiceJet has failed to “establish safe, efficient and reliable air services” under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the notice issued by the DGCA stated.

“The review (of the incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents were related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins,” it added. The DGCA has given the airline three weeks to respond to the notice.

“Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that the airline is operating on ‘cash-and-carry’ (model) and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs (minimum equipment lists),” the notice read.

Reacting to the DGCA notice, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that passenger safety is paramount. “Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected,” the minister said in a tweet.

(with inputs from PTI)

