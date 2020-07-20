Engine of Paschim Express Hits Dumper at Station in Mumbai, No Casualty

The engine of the Amritsar-bound Paschim Express train hit a dumper truck at the suburban Kandivali station on Monday, but no casualty was reported, a railway official said.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm when a contractor's dumper carrying construction material was parked near the tracks, sources in the Western Railway said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to train coaches in the incident which delayed the departure of the Mumbai (Bandra Terminus)-Amritsar Paschim Express, the official said.

The Western Railway (WR) has ordered a junior administrative grade-level inquiry into the accident.

"The down (Amritsar-bound) Paschim Express dashed into the dumper on fifth rail line at Kandivali. No passenger sustained any injury," Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said.

The locomotive got a dent on a side, the sources said, adding the dumper and railway premises at the station suffered some damage.

Following the incident, the train was halted at the spot for about an hour, they said.

Later, the train moved from Kandivali at about 1.30 pm and reached Borivali station, where the engine was replaced and it left for onward journey at 2.35 pm, Thakur said.

According to the WR, the driver of the dumper has been apprehended and his vehicle seized.

"Necessary action against departmental staff concerned (of WR) is also being taken accordingly," Thakur said.