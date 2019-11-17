Engine Wheels of New Delhi-Trivandrum Central Express Break in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Passengers of the New Delhi-Trivandrum Central Express had a lucky escape when a wheel of the train's engine broke in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night.

South Central Railway Chief PRO Ch Rakesh said no damage was done to the passenger coaches and no injuries or casualties were reported.

"We have immediately dispatched an accident relief train to the accident spot to attend to repair and restoration works. We have also set up helpline numbers in Tirupati, Renigunta, Srikalakasthi and Guntakal stations to provide information on the train movement," Rakesh said in a release.

