Engineering Student Commits Suicide in Nagpur, Was ‘Beckoned’ by Boy He Saw Die in Accident
In a two-page suicide note, Saurabh wrote that he felt “beckoned by the soul of a boy” whom he had seen dying in a road accident last month.
Saurabh Nagpurkar. (Photo courtesy: Facebook)
Nagpur: A 19-year-old engineering student committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself with his sister’s scarf from the ceiling fan in his room.
In a two-page suicide note, Saurabh Nagpurkar wrote that he felt “beckoned by the soul of a boy” whom he had seen dying in a road accident last month, Times of India reported.
He also asked his parents for forgiveness and urged his sister to take care of them. The family was inconsolable after his remains reached the home after the autopsy.
In the note, he mentioned how he felt haunted after he witnessed the accident. He also talked about visions and sounds that had been recurring to him.
His family members confirmed that Saurabh had witnessed accidents last month involving a woman and a child.
The note revealed how the teenager had been spooked ever since he witnessed the accident. He wrote about how he was "summoned by the soul of the boy" whom he had seen dying in an accident about a month ago on Umrer Road. He had apparently seen another accident involving a woman.
Known to be empathetic, Saurabh had celebrated the September birthdays at an orphanage with his friends recently. He had been appealing his friends to celebrate birthday with those who "needed happiness more than him".
