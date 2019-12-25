Engineering Student 'Sexually Assaulted' by Professor in Telangana

Hyderabad: A second-year engineering student of a private college here was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Assistant Professor at the institution, police said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old woman, in her complaint filed stated that the Assistant Professor called her to the lab on Monday and bolted its door before committing the crime, they said.

A case under relevant IPC sections was registered against the accused, aged around 30, and he has been taken into custody.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.