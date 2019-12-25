Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Engineering Student 'Sexually Assaulted' by Professor in Telangana

The 19-year-old woman, in her complaint filed stated that the Assistant Professor called her to the lab on Monday and bolted its door before committing the crime.

PTI

December 25, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
Engineering Student 'Sexually Assaulted' by Professor in Telangana
Image for representation.

Hyderabad: A second-year engineering student of a private college here was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Assistant Professor at the institution, police said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old woman, in her complaint filed stated that the Assistant Professor called her to the lab on Monday and bolted its door before committing the crime, they said.

A case under relevant IPC sections was registered against the accused, aged around 30, and he has been taken into custody.

