Engineering Student Swept Away by Krishna River, Three Friends Drown During Rescue Effort
Police said the students of a private college came to Pavitra Sangamam, the confluence point of the Godavari and Krishna, along with another classmate, for a visit.
Image for Representation Only. (PTI)
Amaravati: Four engineering students were on Saturday feared drowned in river Krishna, the police said. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have launched operations to trace them.
Police said the students of a private college came to Pavitra Sangamam, the confluence point of the Godavari and Krishna, along with another classmate, for a visit. As one of them tried to get down into the river, he accidentally slipped and was washed away.
Three others tried to rescue him but the force of the water pulled them also into the river, a police official said. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident.
Krishna district in charge collector Vijaya Krishnan has rushed to the spot to oversee rescue operations, the police added.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
