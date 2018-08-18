English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Engineering Students Develop Power Banks for Those Unable to Contact Families Due to Kerala Floods
‘Inspire’, an organization of engineering students have built over 100 temporary power banks and are distributing the devices among those unable to contact their families in flood-affected areas and relief camps.
‘Inspire’, an organization of engineering students have built over 100 temporary power banks and are distributing the devices among those unable to contact their families in flood-affected areas and relief camps.
Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala reels under the deluge caused by incessant rain and landslide, people from different walks of life have come forward to extend help to the lakhs of affected people. However, a group of students who have developed temporary power banks, has managed to stand out.
Amid the pouring aid, ‘Inspire’, an organization of engineering students based in the state capital have built over 100 temporary power banks and are distributing the devices among those unable to contact their families in flood-affected areas and relief camps.
The instant power banks are made of 4 AA cells battery casing and a USB cable, which can be used to charge mobile phones.
Inspire posted on their official Facebook page to say, “We at Inspire, formed by a group engineering students, have come up with an emergency use Instant Powerbank. Those who are in need, kindly contact us.”
“First 100 units have been packed and are ready for dispatch. These units will be handed over to District Relief Authorities at Thiruvananthapuram,” Inspire informed.
“We are very glad of the overwhelming response to our posts. We are doing our maximum to reach out these units to more people. Hope we could succeed in our effort,” the Facebook post reads.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the flood-hit regions in the state on Saturday, announced Rs 500 crore relief for Kerala while different state governments have also announced funds for the state.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
