Engineer’s Day 2020: India's Eminent Personalities Pay Tributes to Architects of the Nation

September 15 is celebrated as Engineers Day in India to commemorate the contributions made by engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who was born today in 1861 in a village called Muddenahalli in Karnataka.

To celebrate him and other engineers, India’s eminent personalities have taken to Twitter to pay tributes.

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remembered Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birthday by writing about his extraordinary contribution to infrastructure building.

Remembering Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birthday celebrated as #EngineersDay. Extraordinary contribution to infrastructure building- during Pre & Post independence India in the Deccan, Mysore, Pune etc. Singular contribution to excellence in engineering. Inspirational. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 15, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to prolific engineer and statesman, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his jayanti. Shah is currently admitted to AIIMS Delhi after some health concerns. He had also contracted the coronavirus last month but was later discharged.

Tributes to prolific engineer & statesman, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his jayanti.On #EngineersDay, I salute our talented & skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of nation. India is proud of their pioneering works all across the world. pic.twitter.com/kW19M5nJpW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 15, 2020

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “Engineers form the backbone of any society.” He also shared a video of “one of the engineering marvel being built by the engineers of #NewIndia - India's 1st vertical lift railway sea bridge.”

Engineers form the backbone of any society.On #EngineersDay ,I pay rich tributes to the visionary & pioneering engineer, Shri M. Visvesvaraya.Have a look⬇️ at one of the engineering marvel being built by the engineers of #NewIndia - India's 1st vertical lift railway sea bridge. pic.twitter.com/z2BNVDhmxB — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 15, 2020

Socio-Political activist and founder of Tribal Army, Hansraj Meena wished his followers a happy engineer’s day and said, “Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing!!”

Happy Engineer’s Day....!Science is about knowing;engineering is about doing !!#SpeakUpForEngineers — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) September 15, 2020

Quizmaster Joy Bhattacharjya remembered his father on engineer’s day who was in the first batch of engineers from Jadavpur University to graduate in independent India. Bhattacharjya shared the good old days of the engineering colleges as he said, “In those days, every engineering student had an final interview with his head of department.(sic)”

Remembering my father on Engineers Day. He was in the first batch of engineers from Jadavpur University to graduate in independent India. In those days, every engineering student had an final interview with his head of department — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 15, 2020

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor seems to have combined both engineer’s day and democracy day with his tactical tweet for the ruling government as he said, “Those folks who declare International Days gave the same date, September 14, to two occasions. Perhaps today in Parliament should be the time for the government to “engineer democracy“ instead of throttling it?”

Those folks who declare International Days gave the same date, September 14, to two occasions. Perhaps today in Parliament should be the time for the government to “engineer democracy“ instead of throttling it? pic.twitter.com/NST6QYF09Y — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 15, 2020

Engineers Day is celebrated on September 15 every year.