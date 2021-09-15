Engineer’s Day 2021: PM Modi Greets Engineers; Pays Tribute to Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted engineers on Engineers Day, saying no words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. Engineer’s Day is observed on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a civil engineer and Diwan of Mysore known for his pioneering works.

Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2021

India’s most illustrious engineers

Visvesvaraya was unquestionably one of India’s most illustrious engineers. Engineer’s Day is observed in India as pay homage to the greatest Indian engineer and Bharat Ratna awardee. Popularly known as Sir MV, Visvesvaraya was born in a Telugu family on September 15, 1861, in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka.

This aided in the conversion of the neighbouring barren areas into productive farming grounds. He had always been an optimist who believed in living simply and thinking deeply. He played a pivotal role in the establishment of Government Engineering College in Bangalore in 1917, one of India’s earliest engineering institutions. The university was renamed Visvesvaraya College of Engineering later on.

He was a receiver of many honorary doctoral degrees from eight Indian universities. In his honour, his birthday, September 15, is celebrated as Engineer’s Day not just in India but in Sri Lanka, and Tanzania too. In 1955, he was awarded the highest Indian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

(With PTI inputs)

